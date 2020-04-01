Luther
SHANNA (WEBB) LUTHER
November 3, 1977 March 21, 2020
Shanna Webb Luther, 42, of Colorado Springs, passed away on March 21st, 2020. She was born on November 3rd, 1977 in Pleasant Hill, Louisiana. She was born to the union of Paul "Yogi" Webb and Marion Rains Conley. She lived in Colorado Springs for 6 years.
Shanna enjoyed hiking with her fur son, Chance. She loved coloring and painting and talking about her grandbabies.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Paul Webb Jr; her grandmother, June Sandlin and her grandfather, William Rains.
She leaves to cherish her memories three daughters, Sara Spencer, Summer and Sierra Conley; two sons, Wesley Hunt and Trey Arnold; six grandchildren, Camden, Levi, Lynnleigh, Ever, Everleigh and Roselyn; her sister, Jamie Webb.
Her visitation will be held from 10:00 am - 12:00 noon on Saturday, April 4th, 2020, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, follow by the Funeral Service. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020