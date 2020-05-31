MartinezSHANNA MARTINEZAugust 14, 1986 May 24, 2020Shanna Martinez, 33, of Colorado Springs passed away peacefully at her residence, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Shanna was born in Colorado Springs on August 14, 1986, the daughter of Deborah (Daughtry) Martinez and Paul Martinez. She graduated from Palmer High School in 2004, and attended Pikes Peak Community College.Besides her beautiful smile, Shanna had many great attributes. She was loved by all who knew her and knew everyone in the neighborhood plus the many coworkers of the various work places of her mother, uncle and grandmother. She was extremely friendly and made friends easily. She befriended everyone and always had kind words to say about everyone she knew. She was an extremely great listener.Shanna loved her family and adored her "Mimi" Barbara. The two were inseparable as they were always together. She spoke fondly of her Uncle Ricky and the two kidded each other all the time. Shanna marveled at her sister's beauty and often complimented on it. She always enjoyed the times she spent with her mother and the fun times they had together. She especially loved her little doggy daughter "Sophie". She was passionate about visiting her neighbors as often as she could, she loved the entire neighborhood and they loved her too. Shanna will always be remembered as a friendly, loving, caring, interesting, compassionate and a beautiful person. She always remembered everyone's birthday (her list was very long) and was probably the first to send them a "Happy Birthday". The family has countless memories of their extensive travels with Shanna.Shanna is survived by her mother Debbie (Daughtry) Martinez, her father Paul Martinez, her grandmother (Mimi) Barbara Daughtry, her grandfather Rick Daughtry, her sister Shyanne Martinez, and her Uncle Ricky and Uncle Bob. She is also survived by many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends with whom she was constantly in touch with.She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, George and Betty Miller.Shanna came into our lives as an angel and she definitely departed as an angel with her golden wings. Shanna we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you'll hold a place no one will ever fill. We'll think of you in silence, and make no outward show, but what it means to lose you, no one will ever know. If stairs could be made of heartache, by adding teardrops too, we'd build a stairway to heaven and climb it every day to you.A viewing of Shanna will be held Wednesday, June 3, from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M., at Swan Law Funeral Home, 501 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO. Cremation will follow and a celebration of Shanna's life will be held at a later date.