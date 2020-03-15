Shannon L. Johnson (1954 - 2020)
Service Information
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Obituary
Johnson
SHANNON L. JOHNSON
July 28, 1954
January 31, 2020
Shannon L. Johnson, 66, of Walsenburg, CO passed away January 31, 2020. She was born in Indiana on July 28, 1954. Shannon worked in the legal field for multiple firms in Colorado. She had a passion for art and books. She is survived by her nephew, Jason Diestelkamp (Cindy) and great-niece Aubrie Diestelkamp.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, March 18th at Chapel of Memories with a lunch to follow. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our website at www.Dignitymemorial.com
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
Funeral Home Details
Colorado Springs, CO   (719) 392-4432
