JohnsonSHANNON L JOHNSONJuly 28, 1954 January 31, 2020Shannon L Johnson, 66, of Walsenburg, CO passed away January 31, 2020. She was born in Indiana on July 28, 1954.Shannon worked in the legal field for multiple firms in Colorado. She had a passion for art and books. She is survived by her nephew, Jason Diestelkamp (Cindy) and great-niece Aubrie Diestelkamp.A memorial service will be held at 1:30 PM, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Chapel of Memories (829 S Hancock Ave.)