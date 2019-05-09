Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARMAN D. TREWEEKE. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Manitou City Hall Send Flowers Obituary

Treweeke

IN LOVING MEMORY SHARMAN D. TREWEEKE

January 25, 1951 May 4, 2019

Sharman D. Treweeke, age 68, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Co. She was born on January 25, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA to Clifford and Audrey Callaghan. Sharman grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She married Roger Treweeke in 1974 and they moved to Colorado shortly after the honeymoon. In 1976 they opened Manitou Cactus/The Cotton Club. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 12th at the Manitou City Hall 5pm-7pm.







TreweekeIN LOVING MEMORY SHARMAN D. TREWEEKEJanuary 25, 1951 May 4, 2019Sharman D. Treweeke, age 68, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Co. She was born on January 25, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA to Clifford and Audrey Callaghan. Sharman grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She married Roger Treweeke in 1974 and they moved to Colorado shortly after the honeymoon. In 1976 they opened Manitou Cactus/The Cotton Club. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 12th at the Manitou City Hall 5pm-7pm. Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close