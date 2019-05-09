Treweeke
IN LOVING MEMORY SHARMAN D. TREWEEKE
January 25, 1951 May 4, 2019
Sharman D. Treweeke, age 68, passed away peacefully on May 4th, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Co. She was born on January 25, 1951 in Los Angeles, CA to Clifford and Audrey Callaghan. Sharman grew up in Wichita, Kansas. She graduated from Wichita South High School in Wichita, Kansas in 1969. She married Roger Treweeke in 1974 and they moved to Colorado shortly after the honeymoon. In 1976 they opened Manitou Cactus/The Cotton Club. She will be missed by many. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 12th at the Manitou City Hall 5pm-7pm.
Published in The Gazette on May 9, 2019