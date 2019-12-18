Deyo
SHARON "KAY" DEYO
July 13, 1941
December 12, 2019
Sharon "Kay" Deyo passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 13, 1941 in Plains, Kansas to William and Elva Clifford. Sharon has a large family, she is one of 14 children.
She graduated from Woodland Park High School and attended Blair Business College, where she obtained a Associates Degree.
She married the love of her life, Don Deyo, on July 6, 1963.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 56 years, Don Deyo, sons, Scott and Steve Deyo; daughter, Sandra Johnson; brothers, Ralph and Eldon Clifford; 7 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a multitude of cousins, nieces and nephews.
No services will be held per her request. Sharon will be cremated and laid to rest at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send funds to in Sharon's name at https://www.stjude.org/donate.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019