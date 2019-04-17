Roberts
SHARON ELIZABETH ROBERTS
September 26, 1937
April 10, 2019
Sharon Elizabeth Roberts, 81, passed away on April 10, 2019. She was born on September 26, 1937 to Robert and Viola Farmer in Evansville, Indiana.
Sharon was a wonderful woman. Sharon received her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Evansville College. She was a teacher for 27 years with EVSC. She taught 4th grade at Cynthia Heights for most of her career. Sharon spent 29 wonderful years with her loving husband Howard. They owned a grocery store in Mt. Vernon together. For the past few years Sharon lived in Colorado. She loved her dogs and studying her genealogy.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Makaila (Phillip Wayne) Blackburn; her granddaughter, Whitney (David) Russ; her three great-grandchildren; her close relatives Marc, Jacklyn, and Edyn Roberts.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband William Howard Roberts; and her parents.
Please visit www.sunsetevansville.com for full obituary details.
Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1800 St. George Rd.
Evansville, IN 47711
(812) 477-5316
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 17, 2019