Ellert-Holmes

SHARON

ELLERT-HOLMES

October 26, 2019

Sharon Ellert-Holmes 54, died on October 26, 2019 with her fight from cancer. She was born November 24, 1964, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Harold & Elizabeth (Betty) Ellert , where she grew up and attended school.

She relocated to Colorado Springs in 1988.

She is survived by her daughters Amanda Holmes and Alexis Holmes, as well as by her mother Betty, and sisters Karen Ellert-Flory, Carol Savieo and brothers David Ellert, Kevin, Ellert, Keith Ellert. She was preceded in death by her husband Rocklyn Holmes, Brother Max Ellert, Father Harold Ellert. Sharon was employed by Optum360 as a Senior Accounts Executive.

She loved traveling and being with her girls. She was an amazing mother and a great friend. Her sense of humor was unmatched, and she had a laugh that filled the room. Sharon had a multitude of friends and family who will greatly miss her.

Services will be held at Our Lady of the Pines in Black Forest at 11060 Teachout Road, Colorado Springs, CO on Wednesday, November 13, at 1:00 pm. A gathering for friends and family will follow, in the fellowship hall.





