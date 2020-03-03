Williams
SHARON H. WILLIAMS
11/22/1949 - 02/21/2020
Sharon H. Williams, 70, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on February 21, 2020 at Porter Hospice in Aurora, CO.
Sharon was born November 22, 1949, in Pembroke, VA to the late Dallas and Alma S. Hutchinson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clarence R. Williams and brother David E. Hutchinson.
She leaves to cherish her memory; one son Terence M. Williams and one daughter Sherie L. Williams; 2 grandchildren Shae M. Kudoadzi and Sullivan L. Williams; and siblings, Joanne Key of Bowie, Maryland, Jean Otey (Danny) of Roanoke, VA, and Dallas F. Hutchinson of Pearisburg, VA and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be conducted on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Horan & McConaty Family Chapel, 11150 E. Dartmouth Ave., Aurora, CO with visitation from 12:00 P.M. to 1:00 P.M. and services from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M. Reception will follow the service. Private committal at Ft. Logan National Cemetery, Denver, CO.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory, to the Porter Hospice Residence - https://www.rmahf.org/porter-hospice-foundation.html.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 3, 2020