Feldman

While in nursing school, she met her future husband, Ken Feldman, a young Air Force officer stationed at Kirtland AFB, NM. They met and never let go for forty-four years. Soon after Sharon's graduation, they were married and began a wonderful life together as an Air Force family. During these Air Force assignments, Sharon served as a psychiatric nurse for adolescent care units at Mass General Hospital in Boston and Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs. She also completed her Master's in Nursing at Wright State University in Ohio, and went on to serve as a clinical instructor at the nursing schools of Auburn University-Montgomery and the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs. During her career, Sharon helped educate and train over 500 young nursing students.

September 13, 1945 February 19, 2020

SHARON IRENE (HUGHEY) FELDMAN

Surrounded by her family, Sharon Feldman passed away peacefully at Saint Francis Hospital on February 19, 2020.

Sharon was born September 13, 1945 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Eugene and Evelyn Hughey. She graduated from Highlands High School in Albuquerque in 1963, and Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1965. Sharon then went on to become a Delta Airlines stewardess, before returning home to Albuquerque where she attended the University of New Mexico School of Nursing.

Sharon was a beautiful, intelligent woman, a loving wife, caring mother, and an understanding and encouraging Oma. She is survived by her husband, Ken Feldman, their sons, James (Laura) Feldman and David (Tomi) Feldman, five grandchildren: Taylor, Nicholas, Shelby, Kassidy, and Bailey, her brother Jeffrey (Jill) Hughey, three nephews, Robert (Amber) Hughey, Paul (Diane) Hughey, and Roger (Amanda) Hughey, and their children: Tyler, Sarah, Hope, Farah and Brooklyn.

In the last years of Sharon's life, she bravely faced many medical challenges with Ken always by her side, loving and caring for her. Memories of Sharon's courage and strength, and Sharon and Ken's devotion to each other, will always be there for their family.

The family wishes to thank the nurses at St Francis Hospital in its ER, ICU, and Medical Surgery units, who lovingly cared for Sharon. Their professionalism and compassion meant so much to her and her family.







