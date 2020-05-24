Armstrong

SHARON KAY ARMSTRONG

January 15, 1943 May 2, 2020

Sharon Kay Armstrong, 77, a former resident of Manitou Springs, CO passed away peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis, MO, following heart surgery the previous day. She was born January 15, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland to Richard and Reges (Clark) Armstrong.

Sharon moved to Colorado in 1946 and attended Cheyenne Mountain Schools. She graduated from Cheyenne Mountain High School in 1961. She then attended The University of Maryland, becoming a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Sharon married Frederick W. (Bill) Brockman June 13, 1964 and had two daughters, Kimberly K. Brockman and Stephanie L. Kesterson.

Sharon was always known for her vivacious personality and infectious laugh. She had a very successful career as a real estate agent for many years, and won many awards throughout her career, including Realtor of the year for Johnson County, KS, and was very respected in the industry. Slowed somewhat by a stroke 20 years ago, she loved to travel with her brother, Chuck and sister-in-law, Helen, and loved her family. Sharon adored all cats, was an avid Chiefs (and Broncos) fan and loved the outdoors. Sharon was a former member of the Kiwanis Club of Manitou Springs. She was always known for her confidence and encouragement of others.

Sharon is survived by daughters; Kimberly K. Brockman of Gravios Mills, MO, Stephanie Kesterson and husband Shane of Margate, FL; four grandchildren, O'Brianne Wheeler, Garrett Wheeler, Haylie Kesterson and Jayden Kesterson; brother, Charles Armstrong and wife Helen of Manitou Springs, CO; favorite Cousin Richard Baker and wife, Linda, of Manitou Springs, CO; nieces Jill Courtney (Armstrong) of Nashville, TN, Katy Armstrong of Danang,Vietnam. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Reges C. (Clark) and Richard H. Armstrong; and nephew Richard J. (Ricky) Armstrong of Manitou Springs.

Her daughters plan on fulfilling her final wishes of returning her to Colorado at a later date. It was her wish not to have a memorial service, but for all who knew her, they might remember her beautiful smile and lively spirit. She will be greatly missed. Memories of Sharon and words of comfort for her family may be shared by email to CWA44@iCloud.com.







