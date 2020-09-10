Stroud

SHARON MARIE STROUD

September 10, 1948 February 27, 2020

Sharon Marie Stroud passed away February 27, 2020 at Pikes Peak Hospice, Colorado Springs, CO. Sharon was born on September 10, 1948 in Ashton, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents Vance C. Pfeiffer (October 23, 2007) and Marguerite (Deshazo) Pfeiffer (December 30, 1999) as well as her life partner Patrick S. Collrin (June 27, 2019). She is survived by her brother Richard Pfeiffer as well as her son, Russell V. Stroud and her granddaughter Lillian N. Stroud of Loveland, CO. Sharon dedicated her life to the profession of teaching, spending almost 30 years as a science educator in Widefield School District.







