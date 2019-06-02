Higgins
SHAWN DEVIN HIGGINS
February 19, 1975 May 21, 2019
44, long-time resident of Colorado Springs. He is survived by mother Bonnie Wright, father Thomas Higgins, brother Colin Higgins, grandmother Mary Ellen Wright, several other family members and many friends. He will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to make friends with anybody. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, June 8th at Bell Shoals Baptist Church, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd, Brandon FL 33511. Visitation with family will be 10am-11am and service 11am-12pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Springs Rescue Mission at https://donate.springsrescuemission.org/donate.
Published in The Gazette on June 2, 2019