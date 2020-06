Or Copy this URL to Share

Kinney

SHEILA KAYE KINNEY

1958

June 3, 2020

Sheila Kaye Kinney, age 61; beloved mother, daughter and sister went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2020.

Sheila is survived by her daughter,Amber Breault 34, 86-year-old mother Mildred Kinney and younger brothers, Douglas Kinney 60 and Randall Kinney 56.

She was a dedicated loving mother, a kind and caring daughter who gave every ounce of her being into helping care for her Mom.

She was forever hopeful and had a heart of gold







