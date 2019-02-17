Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Epstein

SHEILA NANCY EPSTEIN

July 20, 1941

February 8, 2019

Sheila Nancy Epstein, 77, died February 8, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was born July 20, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York.

Sheila was married to the love of her life, Howard Epstein on August 29, 1961. She was a dedicated Air Force wife and enjoyed traveling to various destinations. Meanwhile, making lifelong friends along the way.

Sheila has a heart of gold and was a very caring and giving person. She will always be remembered for her boisterous laugh and her New York accent which remained with her even after fifty years of being away from New York.

Sheila was an amazing mother to her two children and absolutely adored her three grandchildren. Her face would light up when the grandchildren would walk into the room. They were her pride and joy.

Sheila will be greatly missed by many. We love you always Sheila.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Howard.

Sheila is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jackie Epstein of Colorado Springs; daughter and son-in-law, Deborah and Frank Cheeseman of Colorado Springs; grandchildren, Kyle and Sydney Epstein of Colorado Springs, and Jacob Cheeseman of Colorado Springs; and her brother, Stuart Coffee of New York.

Visitation, 10:00AM-11:15AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Service, 11:30AM, Thursday, February 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services.

Interment, Sons of Israel Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.

Memorial contributions in Sheila's memory may be made to







