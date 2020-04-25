Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shelvin Longmire. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Longmire

SHELVIN LONGMIRE

May 28, 1949

April 14, 2020

MSGT (Ret.) Shelvin D. Longmire passed away suddenly at his home in Washington D.C. on April 14, 2020. MSGT Longmire was born in Fairhope, AL on May 28, 1949 to Esther K. Longmire (Berry) and 1st SGT James E. Longmire (deceased). Forever missed, MSGT Longmire is survived by his mother Esther Longmire of Colorado Springs CO; his son Shelvin Jahmad Longmire of Washington D.C.; Jahmad's mother, Gloria Longmire of Ft. Washington, MD and Shelvin's siblings: Linda Taylor (James) of Apollo Beach, FL; Vida Longmire, of CS, CO; Gloria Plear (Dennis) of CS, CO; Anthony Longmire (Laura) of Pueblo South, CO; Andrea Lee of CS, CO, Pamela Longmire of Evergreen, AL and a host of nieces and nephews and their children. MSGT Longmire is also survived by his extended Taylor family, many close relatives, and a host of very beloved and special friends that are too numerous to mention.

MSGT Longmire traveled the world as an Army dependent before entering the

Mr. Longmire most recently served as the U.S. Executive Director, USA Groupe Afrique Expansion INC, board member Tri-County International Chamber of Commerce, the African Business Club at Harvard University of Business, and the American-Nigerian International Chamber of Commerce.

Shelvin had a wonderfully blessed life. He cherished his son, loved his family and was a teacher and mentor to multiple generations. He lived his life doing what he loved, promoting trade and the rich and vibrant African culture. Funeral services will be announced at a later date.





