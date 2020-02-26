Miller
She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, daughter and sister. Sheri's 6 year battle with cancer was fought with faith, strength and courage, but above all else her faith in God was her guidance.
She is survived by her Husband of 33 years, Ralph and their 3 boys, Aaron, Alexander and Andrew Miller; Mother, Josephine Regalado; Sister, Cathy Regalado; Brother, Paul Regalado; Sister, Lisa (John) Consonero; Sister, Natalie (Roy) Valdez; Brother, Martin Regalado; Sister, Dominique (Richard) Son; and numerous nieces and nephews.
SHERI K. (REGALADO) MILLER
January 29, 1964 February 17, 2020
Sheri K. Miller (Regalado) 56 of Colorado Springs, CO. passed away on February 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side.
Sheri was born on January 29, 1964 in Pueblo, Colorado to Richard and Josephine Regalado.
Sheri loved her Widefield Elementary family, where she served as an attendance secretary and health tech for 16 years.
Sheri is preceded in passing by her Father, Richard Regalado; Sister, Sandy Blea and Brother, Derrick Regalado.
Funeral mass will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with rosary recited for all to participate at 10:30 a.m. at St. Dominic Catholic Church with burial at Evergreen Cemetery and a reception to follow at St. Dominic Catholic Church.
Donations may be made in Sheri's name to Catholic Charities Marian House, to continue Sheri's passion to feed people.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 26, 2020