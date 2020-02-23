Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sheryl (Sherrie) Durst. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life Services 975 South Union Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-4995 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SHERYL (SHERRIE) DURST

January 27, 1954 February 11, 2020

Sheryl (Sherri) Durst, a lifelong resident of Colorado Springs, died at the age of 66 after a long illness.

She was born January 27, 1954 in Colorado Springs to Charles R. and Juanita M. Durst.

She attended Roy J. Wasson High School and graduated in 1972. Following graduation she went to work at Hewlett Packard for many years where she became a technical writer. She has since worked for a number of technical companies in Colorado Springs.

Sherri enjoyed spending time with both family and friends. Being a big sports fan she watched tennis, the Broncos, Rockies and Nuggets. She was also a talented artist working in paint, pottery and wrought iron. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs.

She leaves behind her sister Terry and brother-in-law Thomas Menard, two nephews, and great nephews and nieces. She was preceded in passing by her parents Charles and Juanita Durst.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday February 29 2020 at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center, 975 S. Union Blvd.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

