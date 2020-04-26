Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Hansen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hansen

SHIRLEY ANN HANSEN

November 7, 1921

March 4, 2020

Our beloved Shirley passed peacefully from this life at the age of 98 on March 4th with her family by her side. Shirley Ann Hansen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a cherished friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert Hansen. Shirley is survived by her children: Judy Gray (Harvey), Gary Jones (Cathy), Cathy-Hansen-Lee (Butch), Dave Hansen, (daughter J.J.) Tom Hansen (Connie); sons Clay and Tyler. She so loved her Grandchildren: Kim Siemems, (Grant), Kelly Johns (Kenny), Nikki George (Dan), Shelley Fitzgerald (Bobby); and great grandchildren: Kate, Connor, Carter, Luke, Avery, Chloe, Dylan, Karley, Emily, Gage, Keenan, and Kelsee. Nephew George Young and Niece Zoe Loftus.

Shirley was born in Pittsburg, PA to George and Gertrude Young and had one sibling, Dick Young. The family moved to St. Louis, MO where Shirley graduated from University High School in 1939 and attended Washington University for One year then married Dick Jones before his draft into WWII. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1952. Dick passed in 1970. Shirley spent 12 years working for Colorado Interstate Gas where she met the love of her life, Bob. Together, Shirley and Bob found their greatest joy spending time with friends and family. They loved skiing, waterskiing, camping, playing tennis, travel, and cherished holiday gatherings with loved ones. Shirley was a dedicated member of the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, P.E.O. and First Presbyterian Church where she and Bob met wonderful and lifelong friends. Shirley enjoyed Bridge, reading, and never said no to a travel adventure. Summer in Colorado was always a special time to entertain their grandchildren and great grandchildren taking time for visits to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, hiking through the Garden of Gods, with countless BBQ's and trips to Tasty Freeze for a Hot Fudge Sunday. Shirley was deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts.

A tentative celebration of life will take place on June 30th in Colorado.





HansenSHIRLEY ANN HANSENNovember 7, 1921March 4, 2020Our beloved Shirley passed peacefully from this life at the age of 98 on March 4th with her family by her side. Shirley Ann Hansen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a cherished friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert Hansen. Shirley is survived by her children: Judy Gray (Harvey), Gary Jones (Cathy), Cathy-Hansen-Lee (Butch), Dave Hansen, (daughter J.J.) Tom Hansen (Connie); sons Clay and Tyler. She so loved her Grandchildren: Kim Siemems, (Grant), Kelly Johns (Kenny), Nikki George (Dan), Shelley Fitzgerald (Bobby); and great grandchildren: Kate, Connor, Carter, Luke, Avery, Chloe, Dylan, Karley, Emily, Gage, Keenan, and Kelsee. Nephew George Young and Niece Zoe Loftus.Shirley was born in Pittsburg, PA to George and Gertrude Young and had one sibling, Dick Young. The family moved to St. Louis, MO where Shirley graduated from University High School in 1939 and attended Washington University for One year then married Dick Jones before his draft into WWII. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1952. Dick passed in 1970. Shirley spent 12 years working for Colorado Interstate Gas where she met the love of her life, Bob. Together, Shirley and Bob found their greatest joy spending time with friends and family. They loved skiing, waterskiing, camping, playing tennis, travel, and cherished holiday gatherings with loved ones. Shirley was a dedicated member of the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, P.E.O. and First Presbyterian Church where she and Bob met wonderful and lifelong friends. Shirley enjoyed Bridge, reading, and never said no to a travel adventure. Summer in Colorado was always a special time to entertain their grandchildren and great grandchildren taking time for visits to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, hiking through the Garden of Gods, with countless BBQ's and trips to Tasty Freeze for a Hot Fudge Sunday. Shirley was deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts.A tentative celebration of life will take place on June 30th in Colorado. Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close