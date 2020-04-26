Hansen
SHIRLEY ANN HANSEN
November 7, 1921
March 4, 2020
Our beloved Shirley passed peacefully from this life at the age of 98 on March 4th with her family by her side. Shirley Ann Hansen was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and a cherished friend. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Robert Hansen. Shirley is survived by her children: Judy Gray (Harvey), Gary Jones (Cathy), Cathy-Hansen-Lee (Butch), Dave Hansen, (daughter J.J.) Tom Hansen (Connie); sons Clay and Tyler. She so loved her Grandchildren: Kim Siemems, (Grant), Kelly Johns (Kenny), Nikki George (Dan), Shelley Fitzgerald (Bobby); and great grandchildren: Kate, Connor, Carter, Luke, Avery, Chloe, Dylan, Karley, Emily, Gage, Keenan, and Kelsee. Nephew George Young and Niece Zoe Loftus.
Shirley was born in Pittsburg, PA to George and Gertrude Young and had one sibling, Dick Young. The family moved to St. Louis, MO where Shirley graduated from University High School in 1939 and attended Washington University for One year then married Dick Jones before his draft into WWII. They moved to Colorado Springs in 1952. Dick passed in 1970. Shirley spent 12 years working for Colorado Interstate Gas where she met the love of her life, Bob. Together, Shirley and Bob found their greatest joy spending time with friends and family. They loved skiing, waterskiing, camping, playing tennis, travel, and cherished holiday gatherings with loved ones. Shirley was a dedicated member of the Assistance League of Colorado Springs, P.E.O. and First Presbyterian Church where she and Bob met wonderful and lifelong friends. Shirley enjoyed Bridge, reading, and never said no to a travel adventure. Summer in Colorado was always a special time to entertain their grandchildren and great grandchildren taking time for visits to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, hiking through the Garden of Gods, with countless BBQ's and trips to Tasty Freeze for a Hot Fudge Sunday. Shirley was deeply loved and will be forever in our hearts.
A tentative celebration of life will take place on June 30th in Colorado.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020