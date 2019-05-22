Guest Book View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church (Main Sanctuary) 219 East Bijou Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Maresko

SHIRLEY ANN MARESKO

September 22, 1935

May 18, 2019

Shirley Ann (Jenkins) Maresko, 83, passed away May 18, 2019 at her home in Colorado Springs, Colorado, surrounded by loved ones.

She was born September 22, 1935 in Rensselaer, Indiana to Edward Lester, Sr. and Orvena (Grimes-Hershberger) Jenkins.

Shirley married James Ervin Maresko, December 2, 1960, in the Independence Hill Presbyterian Church in Merrillville, Indiana. She was baptized in this church and a member for many years prior to moving to Colorado in 1971. She became a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church in Colorado Springs. She was a 48-year resident of Colorado, residing in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs. After retirement, her and her husband, Jim, enjoyed being "snowbirds" and owned a home in Sun City West, Arizona.

Throughout her life, she worked as a librarian, worked in schools and volunteered in her church, and for many years enjoyed being a travel agent. Shirley loved "garage sales", and collecting antiques and Depression glass. She was also an avid Genealogist, tracing her Jenkins family name back 11 generations, to the year 1583. She was a lifetime member of the Pikes Peak Genealogy Society, among many others including the National, the New England, the Fountain County of Indiana, the Nebraska State, and the Vermont Genealogical Society.

Shirley and James were married 59 years; she loved spending time with her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved traveling the world and spending time attending all types of sporting events with her beloved husband, Jim.

She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kathryn Schubert in 2013; and her two sisters, Dorothy Jenkins Pipas and Peggy Jenkins Burkhart

Shirley is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Kimberly Ann (Joseph) Bosick (from her previous marriage to Don Arnold Conrad); Marla Kay (Thomas) Klasing; and grandchildren, Ryan Schubert, and Alexis and Brandon Klasing; five great-grandchildren; and three siblings, Edward Lester Jenkins, Jr., Nancy Jenkins Rosenbaum, and Carolyn Jenkins Fetkavich, who reside in Indiana.

Visitation, 2:00-4:00PM, Sunday, May 26, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services-North, 6575 Oakwood Boulevard, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80923.

Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, First Presbyterian Church (Main Sanctuary), 219 East Bijou Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903. Reception will follow at the church.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions in Shirley's memory may be made to the at:







