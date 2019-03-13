Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Moore. View Sign

SHIRLEY ANN MOORE

February 22, 1932 March 5, 2019

Shirley Anne (Turner) Moore was born in Lehi, Utah to Denzel Arthur and Isetta Mae Turner on February 22, 1932, and died March 5, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

She was married to W.L. Pete Moore, who preceded her in death in 2008.

She is survived by her four children, Sharon (David) Chidester, John (Susie) Moore, Linda (Bob) Gross, and Bill Moore; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 4 siblings, Faye Sorensen, Susie and Errol Bartholomew, David and Carla Turner and Mary Jane Jex.

The forth of eight children, she was the first in her family to graduate high school. She loved to cook, crochet, sew and read, as well as cheer on her beloved Denver Broncos. She loved people without reservation, often feeding them her wonderful food, sharing her knowledge and helping however she could. Always a giver, there is no way to number the people who received her most often gifted item, a crochet doily upon which she stitched the name of her savior, Jesus, in the center.

As a mother she was helpful and generous with her time, wisdom and expertise. Always caring and loving so much. Remembered most by her family will be the beautiful softness of her heart and spirit. She felt things deeply and had a natural vulnerability that endeared her heart to anyone blessed to know her. Her heart was a testament to the capacity with which a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother could love and give.

Her grandchildren will remember the softness of her presence, snuggles and special rhymes, every one having multiple handmade gifts, a crochet doily with each of their names cherished among them all. As her great-grandchildren arrived, they were all given a special blanket with a crochet trim. The greatest gift of all was her kind and generous spirit. She was a living example of sacrificial love and her grandchildren would say God made the mold for all grandmas after her.

One of her greatest joys in life was a baby to hold, and how she would hold them and hold them. Though she will be terribly missed, she is now held by Jesus, and how truly beautiful heaven must be now that she is there.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to all those at Sunrise at University Park and Abode Hospice who offered such tender, loving care to Shirley.







