Washington
SHIRLEY ANN WASHINGTON
October 3, 1943 August 23, 2019
Shirley Ann Washington, was born on October 3, 1943 in Chicago Heights, Illinois, and on Friday, August 23, 2019, God called her into her heavenly reward, surrounded by her family.
Shirley worked civil service for AAFES, for over 27 years. She was a member of the WIBC and USBC bowling organizations, for over 50 years. Shirley was a dedicated member of her church New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, where she served faithfully until her passing. Shirley's smile, hugs and spirit will forever be missed by those she loved, and those who loved her. She leaves to cherish her memory, two daughters, Veronica Henning and Natalie Tripplette; sons-in-law Howard Henning and Robert Tripplette; her four grandchildren, Keoni, Christopher, and Callista Gallegos and Hallie Tripplette; her six great grandchildren, Xavier, Austin, Dante, Castor, Aria and Frankie; her three great-great grandchildren, Ayzaria, LaRhea, Xayvion; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation, Friday, August 30, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors Inc., 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80906. A Celebration of Life, Saturday, August 31, 2019, 10:00 am at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5485 Alegre Drive, Fountain, Colorado, 80817.
Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019