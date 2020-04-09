Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Arline Joslin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joslin

SHIRLEY ARLINE JOSLIN

1925 - 2020

Shirley Arline Joslin, 95, passed away peacefully on April 7 in Colorado Springs, CO. She was born in Rockford, IL on February 6, 1925, the only child of the late Percy Chalmers and Mildred Chalmers (nee Emerson).

Shirley was an executive secretary throughout her career, working in a variety of businesses in Rockford and Denver. After retirement she volunteered many years in the administrative office of Pikes Peak Hospice.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Howard and grandson Jason Joslin. She is survived by sons, Dan Joslin and wife Jan of Colorado Springs and Drake Joslin of Gig Harbor, WA, daughter-in-law Francey Frampton of Port Orchard, WA, granddaughter Jennimarie (Joslin) Ingram of Colorado Springs and her children Anneka and Juliana; Devin Joslin, his wife Tana (Small) Joslin of Aurora, CO and their children Sven, Milena, Eliza, Gavin and Gianna; MacKenzie Joslin of Bremerton, WA and her children Carter, Clara and Quinn.

She was active in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and loved family gatherings and card making.

A graveside burial service will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery in Wheat Ridge, CO on April 11.

A memorial service will be held at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at a date and time TBD.

The family is grateful for the wonderful, loving care Shirley received during her last year of life at Garden Ranch Senior Care. Memorial gifts in Shirley's honor may be sent to Garden Ranch Senior Care, 5075 Saddle Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80918.







