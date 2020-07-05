WaddillShirley worked for Colorado State Hospital as a Med Tech for 24 years before retirement.July 13, 1935 February 25, 2020SHIRLEY C. WADDILLShirley C. Waddill 84 of Colorado Springs, Colorado passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 13, 1935 at the Pinewood Ranch in Teller County Colorado to the late Leslie and Edith Neppel.Shirley had many passions; she enjoyed playing the accordion with her husband Jim, sewing and making clothing and painting china plates. Shirley was active member of the Pleasant Valley Community. She travelled to Europe twice to sing with the Pueblo Chorale. She worked, volunteered and was a dedicated member of Grace Episcopal and St. George's Anglican Church.Shirley is preceded in passing by her husband of 56 years, Jim Waddill, their 5 children, Pam, Michael, Leslie, Mark and Jennifer; parents, Leslie and Edith Neppel; Brothers Dean and Lyle Neppel; Sisters, Jean and Joan Neppel and Brother-in-law, Leslie Clark.She is survived by her Sisters, Carol (Ernie) Ferguson, Laurel Clark and Selma (Tim) Williams, Brother-in-law; Tom (Vicki) Waddill as well 11 nieces and nephews, 14 great nieces and nephews and 7 great great nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Shirley's name to Wilson's Disease Association, 1732 First Avenue #20043 New York, NY. 10128.Celebration of life will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Swan Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO. 80903. Burial services at Evergreen Cemetery