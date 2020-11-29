LeeSHIRLEY ELIZABETH LEE (POPE)October 14, 1933 November 20, 2020Shirley Elizabeth Lee (Pope) 87 of Colorado Springs, CO passed away on November 20, 2020.She was born on October 14, 1933 in Pomfret, Ct. (Windham County) to the late Chester A. and Doris Evelyn Pope.Shirley attended and graduated from Putman High School in Putman, Ct; she continued her education and graduated from Nursing School as a Licensed Practical Nurse in Providence, R.I. She used this knowledge and love for nursing to work as an LPN for 25 years.Shirley was a member of St. Paul's Episcopalian Church Choir and was a multiple award winning doll clothing maker.She is preceded in passing by her Parents, Chester and Doris Pope, Sister; Gail, Brothers; Geoffrey and Edward and daughter-in-law and mother to Bonnie and Erin; Carol.Shirley is survived by her Sons; Stephen R. Courcy (Kathleen), Jonathan M. Courcy (Kim), Sister; Tracy V. Goodrich (Charlie), as well 3 granddaughters and 1 grandson: Stephen's children Bonnie (Neil) and Erin. Jonathan's children Kaitlin, Jamison and their mother, Brenda, 4 great-granddaughters, 1 great grandson and 8 nieces and 2 nephews.