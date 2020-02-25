Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Elizabeth (Cummings) Schalcosky. View Sign Service Information Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Rosary 10:30 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 1830 S. Corona Street Southgate, Colorado Springs , CO View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church 1830 S. Corona Street Southgate, Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Schalcosky

SHIRLEY ELIZABETH (CUMMINGS) SCHALCOSKY

December 7, 1945 February 21, 2020

Shirley Elizabeth (Cummings) Schalcosky, 74, came into this world on December 7, 1945 and departed on February 21, 2020. She was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to the union of Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.

Shirley was an avid sports fan, especially football. Her favorite teams were the Broncos and the Steelers. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble and Pit with family, crossword puzzles and watching games shows.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.

She leaves her cherished memories with her husband, Raymond Schalcosky; two daughters, Raylynn Marie and Michael Zweifel of Soldotna, Alaska, Leslie Suzanne and Mark Lawson of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; sister, Beverly Treece of Clarksburg, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Michael Zweifel Jr., Cathern Zweifel, Nicholas Zweifel, Thomas Zweifel, Nate Lawson, Lucas Lawson, Tyler Storrs, Andrew Storrs and Alyssa Storrs; and one great grandchild, Eli Lawson.

Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.

The Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1830 S. Corona Street, Southgate, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Catholic Charities. Condolences may be shared with family visiting







SchalcoskySHIRLEY ELIZABETH (CUMMINGS) SCHALCOSKYDecember 7, 1945 February 21, 2020Shirley Elizabeth (Cummings) Schalcosky, 74, came into this world on December 7, 1945 and departed on February 21, 2020. She was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to the union of Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.Shirley was an avid sports fan, especially football. Her favorite teams were the Broncos and the Steelers. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble and Pit with family, crossword puzzles and watching games shows.She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.She leaves her cherished memories with her husband, Raymond Schalcosky; two daughters, Raylynn Marie and Michael Zweifel of Soldotna, Alaska, Leslie Suzanne and Mark Lawson of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; sister, Beverly Treece of Clarksburg, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Michael Zweifel Jr., Cathern Zweifel, Nicholas Zweifel, Thomas Zweifel, Nate Lawson, Lucas Lawson, Tyler Storrs, Andrew Storrs and Alyssa Storrs; and one great grandchild, Eli Lawson.Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.The Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1830 S. Corona Street, Southgate, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Catholic Charities. Condolences may be shared with family visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close