Schalcosky
SHIRLEY ELIZABETH (CUMMINGS) SCHALCOSKY
December 7, 1945 February 21, 2020
Shirley Elizabeth (Cummings) Schalcosky, 74, came into this world on December 7, 1945 and departed on February 21, 2020. She was born in Blairsville, Pennsylvania to the union of Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.
Shirley was an avid sports fan, especially football. Her favorite teams were the Broncos and the Steelers. She also enjoyed playing Scrabble and Pit with family, crossword puzzles and watching games shows.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Freeman Cummings and Cathern Elizabeth (Pease) Cummings.
She leaves her cherished memories with her husband, Raymond Schalcosky; two daughters, Raylynn Marie and Michael Zweifel of Soldotna, Alaska, Leslie Suzanne and Mark Lawson of Fort Gibson, Oklahoma; sister, Beverly Treece of Clarksburg, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren, Michael Zweifel Jr., Cathern Zweifel, Nicholas Zweifel, Thomas Zweifel, Nate Lawson, Lucas Lawson, Tyler Storrs, Andrew Storrs and Alyssa Storrs; and one great grandchild, Eli Lawson.
Viewing will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Angelus Chapel, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910.
The Rosary will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church located at 1830 S. Corona Street, Southgate, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80905, followed with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Catholic Charities. Condolences may be shared with family visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Feb. 25, 2020