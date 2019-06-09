Cannon
SHIRLEY IRENE CANNON
April 30, 1949 - June 3, 2019
Shirley Irene Cannon was born April 30, 1949 in Anthony, Kansas and went to Heaven June 3, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Mrs. Cannon was a nationally awarded, highly acclaimed middle school teacher for over thirty years. She was also an artist with unbounded talent. She will be deeply missed by a plethora of family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Donald E. Cushenbery.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Cannon; daughter, Sally (Devon Vaughan) Walters; grandkids, Damien, Zach, Bri and Rena; three great-grandkids; step-son, Nathan (Dr. Michelle Cannon) Cannon; grandkids, Ethan and Emelia; mother, Vergie L. Cushenbery; brother, Terry (Gale) Cushenbery; sister, Diane (Dave) Borg; and many more, too many to name.
God Speed Mrs. Cannon, your spirit lives in us all.
Memorial Service, 2:00PM, Friday, June 21, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.
Published in The Gazette on June 9, 2019