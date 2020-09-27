HakalaSHIRLEY JEAN HAKALAOctober 13, 1945 September 23, 2020Shirley Jean Hakala, 74, died September 23, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.She was born October 13, 1945 to Eugene and Eris (Mog) Prom in Cedarburg, Wisconsin.For most of her working life, Shirley worked for SCI in assembly work with semiconductor manufacturing. After she retired, she developed a love for cosmetology work.Shirley was a member of AA for many years and made many loving, lasting friendships.Shirley was known as a woman who was always on the go; she loved to keep going and never sat still. She always had many projects she was working on. Above all else, Shirley loved and adored her family very much.She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry A. Hakala; her mother and father; and her brother, Nick Prom.Shirley is survived by her three sons, Craig D. (Marie) Whitt, Todd E. (Mona) Whitt, and Troy E. Whitt, all of Colorado Springs, Colorado; four stepchildren, Lynna, Mike, Larry, Greg; two grandchildren, Cayla Melchi and Craig Whitt; five great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Mihalko of Woodland Park, Colorado; nephews, Ray and Lance; and nieces, Tammy and Lisa.A private Memorial Service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The service will be streamed live. The link to watch the Memorial Service is located on Shirley's Tribute Wall on The Springs Funeral Services website.