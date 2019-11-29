Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jeanne Venable-Harr. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Pikes Peak United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Venable-Harr

SHIRLEY JEANNE VENABLE-HARR

November 2, 1922

September 27, 2019

On Friday September 27th, 2019, Shirley Jeanne Venable-Harr, loved by many, passed away in Colorado Springs at the age of 96.

Shirley was born to Marion Thomas Venable and Bertha Grace Wood-Venable in Linneus, Missouri, on November 2nd, 1922. She is the sister of, Bessie Mae Venable, Edward Earl Venable, Augusta June Venable-Kinkade, Jim M. Venable and Beulah C Guyton of Rosenberg, TX.

Shirley was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend.

In 1945, at the age of 23, Shirley was wed to David Crosby Harr. She became a Mother at the age of 27, and together they loved and raised 2 sons, John and Mark Harr.

Shirley was a noble woman. She lived a quiet and peaceful life. Throughout her lifetime she was always willing and eager to graciously give out of authentic care and pure intentions. She will always be remembered for her Spirit of love and kindness. Her love for life and her family was expressed in countless ways, although her beautiful art of gardening is remembered to reflect her love for those closest to her heart.

Later in life, (the past 9 years) she chose to become more secluded, and it was during that time when her son, Mark, made the commitment and took the time to care for and support her, as her mind, memories and body began to fade. He spent most of his days tending to her needs as well as growing and strengthening their relationship. Looking back, he remembers her to have a great sense of humor. During the time they had together, they shared special conversations and moments of laughter that will be treasured for a lifetime.

Although Shirley's time here on Earth has ended, her Spirit will live on and always be felt, embraced and cherished.

There will be a Celebration of Life gathering on Friday, November 29th @ 1:00 pm at the Pikes Peak United Methodist Church. If you are moved to attend and would like to celebrate and honor Shirley's life with us, we would love to have you!





Published in The Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019

