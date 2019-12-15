Dunn
SHIRLEY ROSE DUNN
March 9, 1928
November 30, 2019
Shirley Rose Dunn, longtime resident at Brookdale Skyline passed away on November 30, 2019.
She was born on March 09, 1928 in Medellin, Colom America to Margaret and Fred Placky.
Shirley's parents were missionaries in a boy's school in Colom. Her family moved back to Nebraska where her brother Fred was born. They moved back to Colom where her brother Jon was born. After moving back to the states, Shirley lived in several South Dakota cities where her dad was a school superintendent.
Shirley graduated from Huron High School in 1946. In 1947, she married Robert Dunn. He preceded her in death in 2007. They are re-united together again.
Shirley had four lovely children Beth, Bill, Doug and Nancy. She had 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is survived by her brother; Jon and her four children.
A family memorial will be held in the summer.
Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Brookdale Hospice.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019