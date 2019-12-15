Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Rose Dunn. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dunn

SHIRLEY ROSE DUNN

March 9, 1928

November 30, 2019

Shirley Rose Dunn, longtime resident at Brookdale Skyline passed away on November 30, 2019.

She was born on March 09, 1928 in Medellin, Colom America to Margaret and Fred Placky.

Shirley's parents were missionaries in a boy's school in Colom. Her family moved back to Nebraska where her brother Fred was born. They moved back to Colom where her brother Jon was born. After moving back to the states, Shirley lived in several South Dakota cities where her dad was a school superintendent.

Shirley graduated from Huron High School in 1946. In 1947, she married Robert Dunn. He preceded her in death in 2007. They are re-united together again.

Shirley had four lovely children Beth, Bill, Doug and Nancy. She had 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She is survived by her brother; Jon and her four children.

A family memorial will be held in the summer.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Brookdale Hospice.







DunnSHIRLEY ROSE DUNNMarch 9, 1928November 30, 2019Shirley Rose Dunn, longtime resident at Brookdale Skyline passed away on November 30, 2019.She was born on March 09, 1928 in Medellin, Colom America to Margaret and Fred Placky.Shirley's parents were missionaries in a boy's school in Colom. Her family moved back to Nebraska where her brother Fred was born. They moved back to Colom where her brother Jon was born. After moving back to the states, Shirley lived in several South Dakota cities where her dad was a school superintendent.Shirley graduated from Huron High School in 1946. In 1947, she married Robert Dunn. He preceded her in death in 2007. They are re-united together again.Shirley had four lovely children Beth, Bill, Doug and Nancy. She had 13 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.She is survived by her brother; Jon and her four children.A family memorial will be held in the summer.Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Brookdale Hospice. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close