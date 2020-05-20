Nason

SIDNEY S. NASON

July 25, 1931

May 16, 2020

In loving memory, Sidney S. Nason, better known as Sid, currently of Senatobia, MS passed away at the age of 88 on May 16, 2020.

Sid was born July 25, 1931 to William Oscar and Emma Dees Nason in Shady Grove near Drew, MS.

Sid was a highly decorated war veteran who had joined the Army in 1950 and was discharged in 1958. He was wounded in combat serving in the Korean War. He received the Purple Heart, Silver Star, Bronze Star, expert rifleman and many other awards.

He returned from Korea and settled with his family until 2002.

Sid went to work at Napa Auto Parts and received a diesel mechanic degree. He was then employed by Civil Service Fort Carson, Colorado as a diesel mechanic and retired as a general foreman in 1986.

Sidney was a life member of Purple Heart Post 429 of Colorado Springs, life member of Disabled American Veteran Chapter 26th of Colorado Springs, served as Chapter Commander 3 years and then on as State of Colorado DAU Commander serving and helping Veterans of all areas. He was also a member of Paralyzed Veterans of America of Rocky Mountain Chapter in Denver, Colorado.

Sid enjoyed socializing and telling jokes and spending time with friends and family. Sid's hobbies included hunting, fishing, working on cars and traveling.

After his first wife, Audrey Nason passed away, he raised 3 children by himself, Yvonne, Linda and Valerie. Also a devoted father to John Bader of Orange County, CA. and to Tim Carlson of Savannah, GA. In 1979 he married Lillian Nason. They moved to Mississippi in 2002, enjoying retirement.

Sid was preceded in death by his parents, William Oscar and Emma Nason; first wife, Audrey Nason; siblings, Harold Nason, Floyce Bischoff, Eddie Pearl Armagost, Effie Smith, Hester Nason, Mary Elliott. He leaves his wife, Lillian Nason, daughters Yvonne Bacher, Linda Nason Williams and her husband Dennis, Valerie Nason Ritchie and her husband Bill, John Bader, Timothy Carlson and partner Richard Neves; and grandchildren, Byron and Julie Bacher, Shauna and Heath Braley, Scott and Desiree Bader, Kevin and Allison Bader, and great grandchildren, Robbie, Haileigh, Kyleigh, Sydney, Maddox, Rylie, Brody as well as beloved nephews and nieces.

Sid's children will be hosting a lunch later in the summer as soon as the restrictions are lifted so anyone wanting to pay their respects may do so. Details will be following when they are known.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sidney S. Nason, Pate-Jones Funeral Home 4174 Hwy 51 South Senatobia, MS 38668. His service is May 21, 2020 at 2pm.







