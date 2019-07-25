Silas Winters

Obituary
SILAS WINTERS July 20, 2019
Silas Winters, 80, died at home in Colorado Springs, July 20, 2019. The son of Jessie and Willie Winters of Greenville, MS, he was a retired First Sergeant in the U.S. Army and a retired school bus driver for Academy School District 20. A faithful member of Healer Chapel, Fort Carson.
Silas brought joy to his community and family, as a servant of God, friend, neighbor, beloved father and husband. He was also an avid Broncos' fan and gardener.
He is survived by his wife, Hattie; children, Aubrey, Audrey, Deborah, Rodney, and Regina; ten grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; and his sister, Mattie Elam.
Homegoing services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80910. The viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m., followed by the service at 3:00 p.m. The graveside service will be held Monday, July 29, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, CO 80903. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on July 25, 2019
