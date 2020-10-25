Nelson
SILVANA GENTLE NELSON
December 24, 1956 October 8, 2020
Silvana Nelson, 63, died October 8, 2020.
She was born in Colorado Springs to John and Rebecca Gentle. Her strongest childhood memories included being totally loved by her grandmother, adoring her older sister, hiking all over Pikes Peak with her parents, and attending Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church.
Silvana went to college at Northwestern University, and then University of Michigan for a Masters. After graduation she returned to Colorado Springs to live and work and marry.
After the birth of her daughter Silvana was accepted to the pharmacy school at CU Boulder. Her son was born during this period. Even with two small children Silvana graduated summa cum laude.
Silvana worked at Peak Vista for twenty-two years. She cared deeply for her co-workers and clients.
Silvana loved to hike and was a regular at Barr Trail, Palmer Park, and Red Rock Canyon. Over a twenty-six year period, we walked the Colorado Trail from Denver to Durango with good friends. To crown that, she organized a 100-mile Tour du Mont Blanc trek thru the Alps. Skiing was Silvana's favorite sport.
An enduring daily habit of Silvana's was to get a warm drink, sit in bed, and read a portion of the bible, a devotional, write in her journal and pray. Over the years she was joined there by cats, children, small dogs, and during her last year, Kirk.
Silvana fought and defeated breast cancer eleven years ago. This year she battled pancreatic cancer. She was strongly supported by her children, her sister, and truly great friends.
On her last day she died at home sitting next to Kirk. She left her body behind; her soul went straight to be with her Lord Jesus, family, and friends.
Silvana was preceded in death by her beloved mother, Rebecca Gentle. She is survived by her husband, Kirk; daughter, Kira (Trevor) Barron; and son, Shane; her father, John Gentle; siblings, Carla (Mike) Mayer, Lynn (Bob) Culver, Steve Gentle; and so many nieces and nephews and their children, each one of whom she respected and loved.
She lived deliberately and well and will be missed.
An online Memorial Service will be held at 10:30AM, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church. The service will be streamed live on the church's website:
(www.firstprescos.org/memorial-livestream/
). Registration is required to attend in person.
Inurnment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80903.