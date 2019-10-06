Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Simonne Marie Gagne. View Sign Service Information Rosary 9:15 AM St. Patrick's Church 6445 Brookpark Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church 6445 Brookpark Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gagne

SIMONNE MARIE GAGNE

March 15, 1922 September 1, 2019

Simonne Gagne passed away on September 1, 2019 after a long illness. She was from a large family and was born in St. Fabian, Quebec, Canada to Albert LaChance and Olivine (LaPointe) Lachance.

Simonne married Gustave J. Gagne in Welland, Ontario in 1946. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in April of 2016. Simonne and Gus immigrated to the United States and settled in the Los Angeles area in 1953 where they received a crash course in English and American culture. In 1959 they embarked on a new venture and moved their growing family to Watsonville, CA, where they purchased an apple farm. They were in the apple farming business for 17 years and then moved to San Jose, CA where Gus owned and operated a small swimming pool service business. They then moved to Colorado Springs and retired in 1980. Simonne and Gus were long time parishioners of St. Patrick's Church and Simonne was very active with several church groups.

Simonne was a homemaker and spent her life supporting her husband and nine children. She was very creative and loved to sew, crochet and enjoyed many other crafts. She was tireless in crocheting Afghans for her church group, which were then donated to the homeless and needy. Simonne loved to cook and bake and her homemade bread and pies as well as many other dishes were sought after by friends and family. After retiring, Simonne and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States and Canada. Simonne always supported her husband Gus in all his ventures and was very proud of all her children.

Simonne was preceded in death by her husband Gustave of 71 years, son Raymond Gagne, brothers; Philip and Armand Lachance and sister Alma Cloutier.

She leaves behind 2 brothers Guy and Real, 3 sisters, Yolande Blackburn, Yvette Bilodeau and Therese DeMers and 8 children, Remi Gagne, Aline Nichols, Luc Gagne, Rejean Gagne, Carole Ward, Carmen Gagne, Dennis Gagne and Suzanne Frisch. She was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Simonne was greatly loved and will be missed by all her family and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 10 AM on October 18th at St. Patrick's Church located at 6445 Brookpark Drive, Colorado Springs. A rosary will precede the mass at 9:15 AM.





