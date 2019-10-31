Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER FRANCES ANN HAVEL OSF. View Sign Service Information St Francis of Assisi 2650 Parish Vw Colorado Springs, CO 80919 Rosary 3:00 PM Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center Chapel Service 5:15 PM Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Saint Francis of Assisi Parish Send Flowers Obituary

Havel, OSF

SISTER FRANCES ANN HAVEL, OSF

July 6, 1925

October 27, 2019

Sister Frances Ann Havel, OSF, a Sister of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration for 72 years, died peacefully at Mount St. Francis Nursing Center in Colorado Springs on October 27, 2019.

Sister Frances Ann (Margaret May) Havel was born on July 6, 1925 in Milligan, Nebraska to Emil and Antonie (Laun) Havel. She is survived by her sister Virginia and preceded in death by her sister Irma and brothers Emil and Donald.

She entered the Community on February 11, 1947 and made final profession on August 12, 1954. In 1962 she received a BS in Nursing from Loretto Heights College in Denver and in 1964 a Master in Hospital Administration from Saint Louis University. Her gift as administer took her to hospitals in Colorado, Nebraska and New Mexico.

From 1982-2015 she shared her gift of caring as a receptionist at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home in Grand Island, Nebraska. Sister Frances Ann retired to Mount Saint Francis in May 2015.

The rosary will be prayed for Sister Frances Ann in the Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center Chapel at 3:00 pm on Friday, November 1st, with a Vesper and Wake Service held in Canticle Chapel at Mount Saint Francis at 5:15 pm. The Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 am on Saturday November 2nd at Saint Francis of Assisi Parish, followed by burial in the Mount Saint Francis Cemetery.

Memorials can be sent to: Sr. Marietta Spenner, Provincial, and Sisters of St. Francis of Perpetual Adoration at 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919.







