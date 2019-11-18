Fisher
SOFIE FISHER
November 13, 2019
Sofie Fisher (88) formally of Mexico, NY., passed away peacefully on November 13, 2019 at the Mount Saint Francis Nursing Home in Colorado Springs, CO. She moved to Colorado in 2018 to spend the rest of her days with her son and daughter-in-law (Bob and Betsy Fisher) and for better medical care and friendlier winters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom, and eldest daughter, Barbara, and is survived by three of her children(Peggy Ann Corbett, Robert (Bob) Fisher, and Steven Fisher), seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service at the Vermillion Cemetery (New York) in the spring, when she is laid to rest with her late husband. In lieu of flowers, Sofie requested donations be made to the Disabled American Veterans, we have posted a link below.
Arrangements are under the care of the Harter Funeral Home, Inc. Mexico, NY.
Please share condolences at www.hartfuneralhome.com
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 18, 2019