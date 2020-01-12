Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sok Bo Mattix. View Sign Service Information Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home 3825 Airport Road Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-596-7990 Committal 1:30 PM Fort Logan National Cemetery Denver , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mattix

SOK BO MATTIX

January 2, 1933 December 30, 2019

Sok Bo Mattix, beloved mother and wife, passed away on December 30, 2019, just a few days before her 87th birthday. She was a resident of Fountain, Colorado since 1988, and was affectionately known as "Bo" to her family and friends.

Sok Bo was born on January 2, 1933 in Sinuija, Korea, to the late Hok Jun Chong and In Soo Kim. She and her family survived many hardships during World War II and the Korean War, including the loss of two siblings. Her family relocated to Seoul at the end of the Korean War. She worked for the U.S. Army ASCOM Post Engineer where she met her husband, Charles Edward Mattix. They were married in 1965 at the American Embassy in Seoul, Korea, and shared 50 years together.

She served as a dedicated Army wife for 15 years and was an exceptional homemaker and mother who loved to cook, sew and garden. She enjoyed traveling through Europe with her family and keeping in touch with friends near and far. In later years, she cherished her work-out friends at the Ft. Carson Iron Horse gym.

She was a hard worker with a can-do attitude and was an inspiration to those who knew her. In 2012, Sok Bo began a battle with esophageal cancer. She maintained an optimistic outlook throughout her illness.

Sok Bo is survived by her daughter, Carla Mattix; son-in-law, Victor Johnson; sister-in-law Won Suk Kim; niece Im Suk Chong; nephew Hyun Chol Chong; sister-in-law, Janice Mattix; brother-in-law, Dale Mattix; and cousins, nieces and nephews.

A committal service will be held Thursday, January 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Logan National Cemetery, Denver. Sok Bo will be laid to rest with her husband, Major Charles E. Mattix, USA, Ret.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sok Bo's memory to the Hearing Health Foundation or the .







