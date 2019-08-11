Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Service 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Apostles Catholic Church 4925 N. Carefree Circle Colorado Springs , CO View Map Service 1:00 PM Pikes Peak National Cemetery 10545 Drennan Road Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doherty

SOLEDAD "ALMA" LAGARTO DOHERTY

March 7, 1944 August 5, 2019

Soledad "Alma" Lagarto Doherty passed away peacefully at her home, Monday Aug. 5, 2019 with family by her side. Known best as Alma by family, friends, and coworkers. Alma is survived by her loving husband, Paul Doherty; her 4 children, Jocelyn Pace, Marilyn Segura, Alma Leamy, and Leo Doherty; as well as her 5 grandchildren, Jonathan and Kevin Pace, and Khalia, Nalani, and Aiden Leamy.

When Alma wasn't working or taking care of family, she enjoyed spending time in her garden. She was so gifted that she could bring seemingly dead twigs back to life. Alma also had a wild side and enjoyed taking weekly trips to Cripple Creek, to try her luck at the nickel slots. She always shared her winnings with the family, often buying steak for our regular Sunday dinners.

Alma was born in Tanauan Leyte, Philippines to Felix and Semiona Lagarto on March 7, 1944. She left behind a legacy of love and loyalty for family. No person who entered her house ever left hungry. She welcomed family and friends with open arms, even throughout her battle with Alzheimer's and dementia. She took great pride in her work as a cashier at the Shoppette on

Alma may have been seen as a small, quiet, delicate woman; but in reality, she was a natural beauty who was fierce and brave. She will be greatly missed by everyone who was better for knowing her. Being loved by Alma is one of the greatest gifts God has given this world. Rest in peace, Nanay, we know that God has welcomed you with open arms, just as you welcomed us into this world. Mahal ka namin, Nanay.

Visitation will take place Tuesday, August 13, 2019, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., at Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO with a Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., Holy Apostles Catholic Church, 4925 N. Carefree Circle, Colorado Springs, CO with burial following at Pikes Peak National Cemetery.







