San Nicolas
SOPHIE M.
SAN NICOLAS
July 5, 1945
April 18, 2019
Sophie M. San Nicolas, 72, a long-time resident of Fountain, Colorado, passed away peacefully at her home April 18, 2019.
She was born July 5, 1946 in Pueblo, Colorado.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings and numerous nieces/nephews.
She was a loving, caring mother/woman who touched everyone's lives. She was a very active member of the Fountain Valley Senior Center, Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW 3917 and The Southern Colorado Social Club in Pueblo. She loved family gatherings, cooking, baking, bingo, reading, traveling and thrifting.
Funeral service will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 5354 S. US Hwy 85/87 in Security/Widefield on Tuesday May 7, 2019 Rosary at 10:30 a.m. Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2019