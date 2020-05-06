Stanley Dewight Lawton
1951 - 2020
STANLEY DEWIGHT LAWTON
June 26, 1951 April 28, 2020
Grew up in Woodland Park, CO.
He is survived by his ex-wife Carol. His sons, Jeremy and Daniel. His grandsons, Austin and Sterling. His brothers, Harold Jr., Gayle, and Robert. A sister, Brenda. Several nieces and nephews.
He loved his family and friends. Loved to go hunting. We will dearly miss him.



Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.
