Lawton
STANLEY DEWIGHT LAWTON
June 26, 1951 April 28, 2020
Grew up in Woodland Park, CO.
He is survived by his ex-wife Carol. His sons, Jeremy and Daniel. His grandsons, Austin and Sterling. His brothers, Harold Jr., Gayle, and Robert. A sister, Brenda. Several nieces and nephews.
He loved his family and friends. Loved to go hunting. We will dearly miss him.
STANLEY DEWIGHT LAWTON
June 26, 1951 April 28, 2020
Grew up in Woodland Park, CO.
He is survived by his ex-wife Carol. His sons, Jeremy and Daniel. His grandsons, Austin and Sterling. His brothers, Harold Jr., Gayle, and Robert. A sister, Brenda. Several nieces and nephews.
He loved his family and friends. Loved to go hunting. We will dearly miss him.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on May 6, 2020.