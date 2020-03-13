Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Eugene Hanson. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hanson

Family brought great joy to Gene and Dorothy. They relished every opportunity to spend time and gather memories with their descendents 'all because two people fell in love.' They will be missed but remain in the hearts of their children, Kathy (Ken) Allen of Arizona, Karen

Stanley Eugene (Gene) Hanson and Dorothy Jean Hanson passed away peacefully in Colorado Springs within 4 days of each other.

STANLEY "GENE" EUGENE HANSON

Stanley Eugene (Gene) Hanson was born April 22, 1930 in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota to Maurice and Marie Hanson. He passed away on March 7, 2020 as he was approaching his 90th birthday.

Gene and Dorothy were married for 68 years. They eloped in New Mexico on May 29, 1951 and began an adventure of life together filled with love. Both were longtime residents of Colorado and enjoyed thousands of memories over their years together.

April 22, 1930

March 7, 2020

DOROTHY JEAN HANSON

January 20, 1934

March 3, 2020

Gene worked for Pikes Peak Music for 12 years maintaining juke boxes. He also served in the Naval Reserve for 12 years. He was a project engineer for Kaman Instruments for 28 years where he designed and tested a variety of specialized sensors. In retirement he found pleasure in building and repairing clocks as well as helping friends with handyman projects. His greatest joy was sharing each day with the love of his life, Dorothy.

Gene is survived by his sisters, Jan Peoples of Massachusetts, Shirley (Dell) Dennis of Michigan, and his brothers, Allan Hanson and Bud Hanson, both of California.

Dorothy Jean Hanson was born January 20, 1934 in Yellville, Arkansas to Cameron and Esther Fero. She passed away on March 3, 2020 shortly after her 86th birthday.

She is survived by her sister, Merlyn (Tom) Stevens of Ohio.

Dorothy was a homemaker who loved children. She spent many years giving loving care to young children in her home and her church's nursery. She was also an usher and coordinator for weddings and funerals at her church. She enjoyed vacationing in her own backyard in the gazebo and mini-house that her loving husband had designed and built for her. She also enjoyed reading books, planting flowers and doing count-cross stitch. Her greatest joy was sharing each day with the love of her life, Gene.

They had a few 'trips of a lifetime' and enjoyed their travels to Hawaii, Alaska, the Yukon, England and Wales. They also enjoyed many trips in the United States with their family members.

Gene and Dorothy were usually seen holding hands. They often told each other, 'I love you, always have and always will.' We invite friends and family to join their Celebration of Life at Swan-Law Funeral Chapel, 501 N. Cascade on Monday, March 16 at 2:00 pm. A reception will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to La Puente Home, P.O. Box 1235, Alamosa, Colorado 81101 or to Southeast Colorado Special Olympics, 1763 S. 8th Street, Colorado Springs 80903.





