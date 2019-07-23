Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley James Bestol. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 2:00 PM Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Bestol

STANLEY JAMES BESTOL

July 17, 2019

Stanley James Bestol, a native of Colorado Springs, Co., died at home on July 17, 2019. He was born to William Lee and Beulah Katherine Bestol (nee Luton). With his twin brother Steven, he was a child model for the Alexander Film Co. of Colorado Springs. He appeared in many national film commercials, as well as print advertising. Stan graduated from Harrison High School in 1969 and, later, was drafted into the U.S. Army.

He was employed by the El Paso County Clerk and Recorders office from 1984-2005. Stan worked in the Election Dept. where he enjoyed his work and his fellow employees.

He had a passionate love for the Denver Broncos and was looking forward to this year's season. Also, Stan loved to fish, and he loved all dogs and cats. He is survived by his loving wife Stephanie and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service planned for Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., Swan-Law Funeral Directors, 501 N. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, CO.

Instead of flowers, he would like donations to be made to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.







