Houseworth
STANLEY "STAN" R. HOUSEWORTH
June 17, 1944 November 24, 2020
Stanley "Stan" R. Houseworth, 76, of Colorado Springs, entered into the Presence of his Heavenly Father November 24, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID. He is now certain to have all the answers he ever wanted after all the years of men's Bible Studies and more.
Stan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gayle Houseworth, son Christopher Houseworth of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter DeAnna Houseworth (Bob Lewis) of Colorado Springs, as well as two grandsons Alex Houseworth and Austin Houseworth, Father-In-Law Jim Higley of Amarillo, TX, Sister-In-law Pamela Mason (Ken), brother-in-law Paul Higley, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Stan was predeceased by his parents, Morris Stanley Houseworth and Opal Ethel Shafer Houseworth, and recently his mother-in-law, Pauline Higley.
Stan was born in Oroville, CA and raised in Paradise. He worked in the excavation and construction industry in southern CA for many years. Despite never being afraid to speak his mind, Stan was an influencer and friend to many. He volunteered at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, served as a Deacon and Mentor to the youth at Fellowship of the Rockies in Colorado Springs, and assisted on many home building missions in Juarez, Mexico.
Stan was a Vietnam Veteran (USAF), and will be interred at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with full honors next year. Arrangements by All Veterans Funeral and Cremation. Memorial donations in Stan's honor can be made to Casas por Cristo at https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=1005
A livestream video Celebration of Life can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/27412173/events/9429690
on and after December 13th at 12:30 PM MST.