1/
Stanley R. Houseworth
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Houseworth
STANLEY "STAN" R. HOUSEWORTH
June 17, 1944 November 24, 2020
Stanley "Stan" R. Houseworth, 76, of Colorado Springs, entered into the Presence of his Heavenly Father November 24, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID. He is now certain to have all the answers he ever wanted after all the years of men's Bible Studies and more.
Stan is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gayle Houseworth, son Christopher Houseworth of Las Vegas, NV, and daughter DeAnna Houseworth (Bob Lewis) of Colorado Springs, as well as two grandsons Alex Houseworth and Austin Houseworth, Father-In-Law Jim Higley of Amarillo, TX, Sister-In-law Pamela Mason (Ken), brother-in-law Paul Higley, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Stan was predeceased by his parents, Morris Stanley Houseworth and Opal Ethel Shafer Houseworth, and recently his mother-in-law, Pauline Higley.
Stan was born in Oroville, CA and raised in Paradise. He worked in the excavation and construction industry in southern CA for many years. Despite never being afraid to speak his mind, Stan was an influencer and friend to many. He volunteered at Cheyenne Mountain State Park, served as a Deacon and Mentor to the youth at Fellowship of the Rockies in Colorado Springs, and assisted on many home building missions in Juarez, Mexico.
Stan was a Vietnam Veteran (USAF), and will be interred at Pikes Peak National Cemetery with full honors next year. Arrangements by All Veterans Funeral and Cremation. Memorial donations in Stan's honor can be made to Casas por Cristo at https://donate.givedirect.org/?cid=1005 .
A livestream video Celebration of Life can be viewed at https://livestream.com/accounts/27412173/events/9429690 on and after December 13th at 12:30 PM MST.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
All Veterans Funeral & Cremation
6922 North Academy Boulevard
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
(800) 766-7007
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved