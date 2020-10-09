Gossage
STANLY LEE "STAN" GOSSAGE
December 23, 1944 October 4, 2020
Stanly Lee "Stan" Gossage, 75, died October 4, 2020, in Colorado Springs. He retired after 31 years of teaching in the Industrial Arts (IA) field. He taught IA at Falcon High School and coached football, baseball and basketball following his graduation from Southern Colorado State College, Pueblo. Stan spent the following years teaching IA at Palmer High School until his retirement in 2001.
Stan was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1966 during the Viet Nam War and spent a total of 15 years in the service.
Stan was born December 23, 1944 in Colorado Springs, CO to Archie Gossage and Blanche (Lee) Gossage, who are deceased. He was married on October 6, 1967 in Manhattan, Kansas to Judith (Gragg) Gossage. He is survived by two sons, Erick Lee Gossage and Kurt Allen Gossage, and three grandchildren: Nick (Erick), Taylor (Erick) and Hunter (Kurt).
Stan enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing. He was a lifetime resident of Colorado Springs.
Visitation will be from 1-3pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Chapel at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Blvd, Colorado Springs. Funeral Services will be at 1 pm, Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Chapel at Shrine of Remembrance. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Colorado Springs following the Monday service.
Memorial contributions may be made in Stan's memory to CSHS-Palmer Alumni Association, Inc., P.O. Box 2230, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80901-2230 and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.