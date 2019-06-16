Guest Book View Sign Service Information Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 (913)-438-6444 Rosary 4:45 PM Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 View Map Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Porter Funeral Home 8535 Monrovia Lenexa , KS 66215 View Map Funeral Mass 10:30 AM Holy Trinity Catholic Church 13615 W. 92nd St Lenexa , KS View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adams

STEFANIE JO (LEGLEITER) ADAMS

October 26th, 1963 June 8th, 2019

Stefanie Jo (Legleiter) Adams, 55, was called home to her heavenly Father on June 8th, 2019. She was born on October 26th, 1963 in Colorado Springs, CO to Rudy and Maralyn Legleiter. She graduated from Widefield High school in 1982 and Wichita State University in 1986. She went on to be a band director and music teacher. Stefanie met her loving husband Jeff at her first teaching job in Colorado. They were married June 11th, 1993 and had two children- Olivia (1997) and Jase (2000).

Stefanie was a very artistic and creative person. She enjoyed sewing and making clothes for herself and others. Stefanie spent her free time gardening and looked forward to picking out which flowers to plant each spring. Growing up in Colorado, she became an avid Denver Broncos fan. She carried this passion throughout her life, supporting Jeff in coaching, Olivia in swimming, and Jase in football. Stefanie especially loved music and helping others grow in their musical talents. Outside of school, she spent time coaching clarinetists at St. James for contest and helping musicians any way she could.

After 32 years, Stefanie retired from teaching in 2018. She and her older sister, Lynette, started their own historical-education workshop business shortly after called 2 Into Teaching You. Stefanie also began working at the Lenexa Rec Center in the childcare center where she got to do one of her favorite things: rock babies. Her spare time was spent cuddling her beloved Bentley, a five-pound Yorkie.

Stefanie was preceded in death by both sets of her grandparents and five uncles. She is survived by her husband Jeff, daughter Olivia, son Jase, parents of Colorado Springs, CO, sister Lynette Legleiter of Hutchinson, KS, sister Suzanne Legleiter of Phoenix, AZ, 8 nieces and nephews, and her best friend Bentley.

A rosary will be said at 4:45PM with a visitation following from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Porter Funeral Home, 8535 Monrovia, Lenexa, on June 11th. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30AM on June 12th at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 13615 W. 92nd St., Lenexa and burial to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stefanie's name to a scholarship fund in her honor at St. James Academy, KU Medical Center, or Pets for Life. Please send all memorials to Porter Funeral Home at the above address and designate which memorial you are contributing to.





