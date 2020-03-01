Steagal
STEPHAN NEAL STEAGAL
April 1, 1971
February 21, 2020
Stephan Neal Steagal, at age 48, passed away in Colorado Springs on February 21, 2020. Stephan was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 1, 1971.
Stephan is survived by his parents, Benjamin & Linda Steagal. He is also survived by his younger sister, Cathy Ferrante and his two nieces, Lauren and Taylor Ferrante.
He had worked for the Colorado Springs Utilities Company. He was an avid outdoors man who loved fishing, hunting and camping.
You will be loved and missed by your family and friends.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020