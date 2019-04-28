Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Stephanie Smith. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Timberline Church 2908 South Timberline Road Fort Collins , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

DR. STEPHANIE SMITH

July 2, 1967

April 24, 2019

Stephanie Smith, Ph.D., RDN, age 51 passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends on April 22, 2019. Stephanie is a Colorado State University Alumni where she attended undergraduate and graduate school, earning her Ph.D. in 2015. She was an assistant professor in the College of Natural and Health Sciences at the University of Northern Colorado. Her passion was teaching, and she loved her students and colleagues.

Stephanie was born on July 2, 1967 to Carl and Madelaine (Laine) Smith. Her family moved to Colorado in 1973, and she loved living close to the mountains. She participated in mini triathlons and enjoyed tennis during her free time. Later she became an expert marksman, won several tournaments and became certified as an instructor at the gun club where they belonged.

She and Steven Smith were married on June 30, 1990 and made their home in Fort Collins. She is survived by her husband, Steve, her parents, Carl and Laine Smith, her sister, Allison Foster, husband Bob, and nephew Will Foster all of Colorado Springs. She also leaves behind her two faithful and loving dogs, Ivy and Chance.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to , Rocky Mountain Chapter, 720 South Colorado Blvd., Denver, Colo 80246, or to Pathways Hospice, 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525.

A celebration of her life will be held on May 11th, 2019 at 10am at:

Timberline Church

2908 South Timberline Road. Fort Collins, Colorado 80525





