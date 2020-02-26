Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Boyd Houston II. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Houston II

STEPHEN BOYD HOUSTON II

December 8, 1992 February 18, 2020

Stephen Houston, 27, of Colorado Springs passed away on February 18, 2020.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Stephen and Jean Ann; his older brother, Patrick and Patrick's fiancee, Nikki; his paternal and maternal grandmothers; and his fiancee, K.T. Stephen is considered a son and brother to his extensive extended family and the family he was marrying into and is loved deeply by all of them. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandfathers.

Stephen was born on December 8, 1992 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated from Doherty High School in 2011 and attended Pikes Peak Community College where he received a degree in Automotive Technology. He was an active member of Colorado Four Wheelers, where he enjoyed his outdoor and automotive passions. Stephen was an avid skier and enjoyed playing roller hockey and cheering on the Broncos, Mammoth, and Avalanche. He was loved by all for his selfless, pure-hearted nature, had an infectious smile and laugh, and was deeply devoted to God, his family, and friends. A celebration of life will be held for Stephen at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, on March 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that attendees not wear black to the celebration. A brief reception will follow at the Olympian Plaza Reception and Event Center.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Stephen Houston Memorial Scholarship Fund at







