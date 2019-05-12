Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Cyril Telatnik. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Service 1:00 PM St. Joseph's Catholic Church 1830 S Corona Ave Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Telatnik

STEPHEN CYRIL TELATNIK

"DR. T."

July 17, 1938 - May 1, 2019

Stephen C. Telatnik, died on May 1st, 2019 in Colorado Springs. He was born July 17, 1938 in Avon Lake, Ohio to Stephen and Marie (Barvincak) Telatnik. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Ann, and his beloved daughter Amy. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years Donna, his brother Joe, his son Andy, daughter-in-law Laura, son-in-law Tom, and four wonderful grandchildren, Emily, Mitch, Alyssa, and Morgan.

Steve was a graduate of Regis University and University of Colorado Medical School. Before starting his private medical practice, Steve honorably served his country as a lieutenant in the US Navy. After his service, Steve practiced pulmonary medicine in Saratoga, CA and eventually moved to Colorado Springs, CO in 1978 where he was a founding member of Pulmonary Associates. Steve practiced medicine for 35 years in Colorado Springs until his retirement in 2013.

Steve was an influential physician in the Colorado Springs area his entire career. He was an active promoter for patient rights, having been instrumental in the creation of the HIPAA laws, and dedicated himself to supporting those that could not fight for themselves including the physically and mentally impaired. He was very active with Colorado Springs Hospice and Palliative Care, and received the prestigious international Roger C. Bone Award for Advances in End-of-Life Care. He served as Chief of Staff and Chief of Medicine at Memorial Hospital, and was founder of the Pulmonary Disease Management Clinic and the Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center. Although Steve was very accomplished in his medical field, he will be most known for the empathetic care that he displayed to all his patients.

Steve loved spending time with his family, enjoying their wonderful family trips together. He enjoyed running, skiing, fishing, photography and his hometown Broncos. Steve also had a strong love for music, and playing trumpet with the New Horizons Concert Band was a real joy for him.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 1pm at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, located at 1830 S Corona Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care at







