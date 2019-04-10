Poth
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen D. Poth.
STEPHEN D. POTH
April 5, 2019
Stephen, 74, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully at home in Thornton on 4/5/19. Survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Cynthia (David) Nanto & David (Janette) Poth; grandchildren, Noelle, Kaela, Tommy, Megan & Alyssa; siblings, Karen LeDuc & Kevin Poth. Celebration of Life will be Sat., 4/13, 11am at Heritage Todd Creek Clubhouse, 8455 Heritage Dr., Thornton. Visit HoranCares.com.
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019