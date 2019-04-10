Stephen D. Poth

Obituary
Poth
STEPHEN D. POTH
April 5, 2019
Stephen, 74, formerly of Colorado Springs, passed away peacefully at home in Thornton on 4/5/19. Survived by his loving wife, Denise; children, Cynthia (David) Nanto & David (Janette) Poth; grandchildren, Noelle, Kaela, Tommy, Megan & Alyssa; siblings, Karen LeDuc & Kevin Poth. Celebration of Life will be Sat., 4/13, 11am at Heritage Todd Creek Clubhouse, 8455 Heritage Dr., Thornton. Visit HoranCares.com.
Horan & McConaty
9998 Grant Street
Thornton, CO 80229
(303) 280-4688
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 10, 2019
